Oriental and Taxmania partner to offer personal loan when filing Puerto Rico tax return

This innovative and convenient solution can be requested online and is available for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

SPONSORED POST

If you need to pay the local Tax Return and don’t have the money, you can solve it with a personal loan.

We have joined Taxmania to offer you a personal loan as an alternative to pay for your tax obligations. This innovative and convenient solution can be requested online and is available for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Once requested, you will receive the answer instantly and the money will be automatically deposited into your bank account in less than 48 hours after the approval. Having it readily available when making your tax return payment to the Treasury Department.

With this personal loan, you can:

Comply with your tax return obligations.

Manage everything in one place easily, quickly, and safely.

Get the money you need to pay your taxes quickly.

Pay off the loan in 12 months.

How do you apply for the loan? Before filing your Tax Return through Taxmania, the personal loan offer will pop up automatically. You will need to follow these steps:

Fill out your Puerto Rican Tax Return Form (Form 482).

Press “File.”

Pay the Tax Return Form through Taxmania.

Once you pay, the following screen will show you the loan offer.

Press “Learn more” and follow the instructions to confirm your information.

How do I know if I qualify for this personal loan? To qualify, you must meet the following requirements:

You must be 21 years old or older.

Bona fide resident of Puerto Rico.

Have a cumulative income of over $10,000.

Your payable Tax total must be equal to or greater than $1,000 up to a maximum of $50,000.

Customers with a credit score of 720+.

In addition, as a Taxmania client, you will have the opportunity to apply for an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) with Oriental. You can request the IRA through the platform. To see the IRAs available visit orientalbank.com.

This alliance demonstrates our commitment to offering customers solutions so that they can carry out their banking in a simple, agile, and fast way, and so, be more than ready.