Oriental launches new Oriental Marketplace platform

Oriental Bank has launched Oriental Marketplace, a new platform offering Free Account customers access to exclusive benefits, discounts and offers for shopping, travel, entertainment and more, bank officials said.

“With Oriental Marketplace, we continue to innovate to offer more value to our customers,” said Vilmarie Baez, director of retail channels at Oriental. “We want their banking experience to go beyond the traditional, providing them with real benefits that improve their daily lives and help them maximize their money.

The platform provides discounts on hotels, car rentals, restaurants, entertainment, electronics and other categories. It is available via the Oriental website and is exclusive to Free Account customers.

This new feature adds to existing benefits of the Free Account, which include no initial deposit, no maintenance fees, no minimum balance, early paycheck access up to two days in advance, and up to $66 annually in cashback when using the Mastercard debit card.