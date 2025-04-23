Type to search

In-Brief

Oriental launches new Oriental Marketplace platform

NIMB Staff April 23, 2025
Through Oriental Marketplace, Free Account customers can access discounts on hotels, car rentals, restaurants, entertainment, electronics and other categories.
Through Oriental Marketplace, Free Account customers can access discounts on hotels, car rentals, restaurants, entertainment, electronics and other categories.

Free Account customers gain access to exclusive discounts on travel, dining and entertainment in Puerto Rico.

Oriental Bank has launched Oriental Marketplace, a new platform offering Free Account customers access to exclusive benefits, discounts and offers for shopping, travel, entertainment and more, bank officials said.

“With Oriental Marketplace, we continue to innovate to offer more value to our customers,” said Vilmarie Baez, director of retail channels at Oriental. “We want their banking experience to go beyond the traditional, providing them with real benefits that improve their daily lives and help them maximize their money.

The platform provides discounts on hotels, car rentals, restaurants, entertainment, electronics and other categories. It is available via the Oriental website and is exclusive to Free Account customers.

This new feature adds to existing benefits of the Free Account, which include no initial deposit, no maintenance fees, no minimum balance, early paycheck access up to two days in advance, and up to $66 annually in cashback when using the Mastercard debit card.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Customers can access the platform by downloading the Oriental Bank app and logging in with their existing user ID and password.
Oriental launches new smart digital banking platform
NIMB Staff March 12, 2025
OFG Bancorp reports $174M in core revenues in 1Q
NIMB Staff April 19, 2024
Oriental speeds up SMEs’ process for opening commercial banking accounts
Contributor August 4, 2022
Banco Popular North America launches ‘Popular Direct’
Contributor July 20, 2016

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“Our true strength lies in using technology to measure what we do, because as renowned public health expert Dr. Johnny Rullán said, ‘What isn’t measured isn’t achieved.’ This philosophy guides our work at the vector control unit and ensures that our actions have a tangible impact.

 

— Rafael Saavedra, north project manager at the Puerto Rico Vector Control Unit, a program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust

 

Related Stories

Customers can access the platform by downloading the Oriental Bank app and logging in with their existing user ID and password.
Oriental launches new smart digital banking platform
OFG Bancorp reports $174M in core revenues in 1Q
Oriental speeds up SMEs’ process for opening commercial banking accounts
Banco Popular North America launches ‘Popular Direct’
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.