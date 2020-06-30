PRiMEX celebrates virtual graduations in areas of export, talent management

June 30, 2020 164

Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension Inc. (PRiMEX), recently held two virtual graduations in which more than 20 local manufacturing companies participated in the Export and Smart Talent-Talent Management and Development Academies, during which they expanded their knowledge to take their products and services to other markets, as well as to optimize the search for local talent.

The companies that graduated from the export academy and that now have an export plan are: Beryllium, Corp.; Evoluzines Group, LLC.; De Hoyos Farm, LLC; Krly Furniture Design; ICal Group LLC; Molcajete Foods, LLC.; and Microbytes Computer Corp.

“Through this exclusive academy, companies received business training, coaching, and specialized assistance to raise awareness of the importance of having a good export plan when that time comes,” said Astrid Vélez, strategist and trainer in charge of the Export Academy.

On the other hand, PRiMEX successfully completed the Smart Talent Academy, also known as Talent Management and Development, to developing in local entrepreneurs a new approach to attract, retain and commit talent effectively.

Through the systemic approach to certification, participants acquired the ability to manage their talents, benefiting their companies either by reducing operational costs or promoting growth, the nonprofit said.

The companies that graduated were: C.A.P.I. Inc.; California Closets; Beryllium Corporation; Cervecera de PR Inc.; Bluewater Defense Inc.; Pan Pepín; Congar International; Yaras Services Corp.; Ingenium Group; Sierra Manufacturing; Prime Janitorial Service Corp; and One Corps Inc.