Type to search

In-Brief

PRITS opens call for RFI to select tech, innovation, and communications providers

Contributor August 5, 2021
PRITS CEO Enrique A. Völckers-Nin.

The Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Services (PRITS) office has opened a Request for Information process to review and evaluate entities that are interested in providing innovation and technology services to any local government agency.

The RFI will allow the agency to evaluate potential candidates that could later be added to the PRITS Registry of Technology Providers (RTP). To promote transparency, the registry will be required for any government contracting related to technology, PRITS CEO Enrique A. Völckers-Nin said.

“As part of our responsibility to steer the development of the island’s technological and innovation infrastructure, we launched this request for information to learn about the available resources, their availability and the experience they can contribute to the government infrastructure,” he said.

This is an open ended RFI. All parties interested in providing services to government agencies must respond to the RFI. Those that qualify will receive a notification from PRITS via email, and may use the certification badge on their websites and promotional materials, the agency explained. 

The information provided should include, among other details, the company’s specialty, the services to be subcontracted, the number of employees and certain key details about their duties, as well as details about the company’s history.

Interested parties may send their information via email addressed to Völckers-Nin.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Pierluisi breaks down use for $4B ARPA allocation to Puerto Rico
Contributor August 4, 2021
Investment Portfolio for Growth program open to grant up to $50M in loans
Contributor August 3, 2021
Gov’t readies to launch tech platform to interconnect agencies
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio June 10, 2021
Municipality of Caguas gets $19.2M credit line to finance recovery projects
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez June 2, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Pierluisi breaks down use for $4B ARPA allocation to Puerto Rico
Investment Portfolio for Growth program open to grant up to $50M in loans
Gov’t readies to launch tech platform to interconnect agencies
Municipality of Caguas gets $19.2M credit line to finance recovery projects
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.