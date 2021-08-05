PRITS opens call for RFI to select tech, innovation, and communications providers

PRITS CEO Enrique A. Völckers-Nin.

The Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Services (PRITS) office has opened a Request for Information process to review and evaluate entities that are interested in providing innovation and technology services to any local government agency.

The RFI will allow the agency to evaluate potential candidates that could later be added to the PRITS Registry of Technology Providers (RTP). To promote transparency, the registry will be required for any government contracting related to technology, PRITS CEO Enrique A. Völckers-Nin said.

“As part of our responsibility to steer the development of the island’s technological and innovation infrastructure, we launched this request for information to learn about the available resources, their availability and the experience they can contribute to the government infrastructure,” he said.

This is an open ended RFI. All parties interested in providing services to government agencies must respond to the RFI. Those that qualify will receive a notification from PRITS via email, and may use the certification badge on their websites and promotional materials, the agency explained.

The information provided should include, among other details, the company’s specialty, the services to be subcontracted, the number of employees and certain key details about their duties, as well as details about the company’s history.

Interested parties may send their information via email addressed to Völckers-Nin.