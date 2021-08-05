University of Puerto Rico unveils new phase of $58.6M revitalization plan for Bayamón campus

The UPR's Bayamón campus is undergoing a comprehensive remodeling.

The University of Puerto Rico in Bayamón announced today the start of the Campus Development Plan as part of a $58.6 million Infrastructure Revitalization Project included in the university’s Permanent Improvement Program.

The vision of the campus recovery project was presented by Rector Miguel Vélez-Rubio, and Architect Jennifer Lugo-Cardona, director of the Office of Physical Development and Infrastructure to the proposing companies who will work with the design.

The new phase incorporates projects approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which allocated the funding to the UPR-Bayamón, some of which are already underway and close to finishing. That includes the demolition of the academic building 400, demolitions of buildings 700 and 810, and the remodeling of the indoor basketball court and the Science and Technologies Complex.

“At UPR Bayamón, our goal is to have resilient spaces to provide an ideal environment for academic development within a cutting-edge and world-class institution such as our campus. We’ll have the best study conditions for our students to develop in a safe and quality environment,” said Vélez.

The work to be carried out in the Bayamón campus comprises the reconstruction of buildings 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700, 800, 810, 900, the gym, the indoor basketball court and the Sciences and Technologies Complex.

At the same time, work will be done on improvements to the chilled water plant, roofing and sanitation project, gates and periphery, and the drinking water pumping system, school officials said.