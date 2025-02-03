Public Broadcasting Corp. unveils new digital signatures regulation

Electronic signatures will now carry the same legal weight as traditional handwritten signatures. (Credit: Kuprevich | Dreamstime.com)

WIPR adopts electronic transactions.

The Puerto Rico Corporation for Public Broadcasting has unveiled a new regulation on digital signatures and electronic transactions, set to take effect in the coming weeks, which promises to streamline processes and reduce costs, among other benefits

The “Regulation on Digital Signatures, Electronic Signatures, Electronic Transactions and Procedures of the Puerto Rico Corporation for Public Broadcasting” will rely on new platforms and electronic systems to speed up granting contracts, purchase and service orders, appointments, and other administrative procedures authorized by the president of the entity known as WIPR.

“Furthermore, these electronic or digital signatures will have the same legal effect as handwritten or wet signatures in our legal system,” according to the regulation.

Electronic signatures will now carry the same legal weight as traditional handwritten signatures, a move expected to expedite contract processes and other official transactions.

“The use of electronic signatures provides the benefit of ensuring the integrity and authenticity of government electronic transactions, which in turn ensures their reliability. All of this aligns with the public policy of the state to foster Puerto Rico’s participation in the new commercial order and to streamline and provide services to citizens in the most effective manner possible,” according to the document.

As part of the overhaul, WIPR will implement a tool that will allow suppliers, vendors and contractors to register their invoices for goods and services rendered. The regulation establishes electronic transfers as the primary method of payment for suppliers and contractors, with exceptions requiring special authorization.

Furthermore, official documents related to administrative and fiscal operations can now be transmitted electronically, replacing the need for physical mail or in-person delivery in most cases.

To ensure the integrity and security of digital transactions, the regulation mandates compliance with high-level security standards such as Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 18 (SSAE 18) System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2/SOC 3 or International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission (ISO/IEC) 27001.