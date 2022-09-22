Publix activates disaster relief campaign to support Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Publix Super Markets Charities is making a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to help support relief efforts in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Fiona. (Credit: Pressfoto | Dreamstime.com).

Grocery chain Publix announced the activation of a register campaign to allow customers to assist Puerto Rico in response to the effects of Hurricane Fiona.

Donations can be made at checkout at any Publix store in the Jacksonville, Lakeland, and Miami divisions, and 100% of the donations will go to the American Red Cross.

“This will help the American Red Cross to respond and help people recover from the effects of the storm,” store officials said.

The end date for the program will be determined based on customer response.

“Our Publix family extends beyond our local neighborhoods,” said Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. “With many of our associates and customers having family members living in Puerto Rico, we are grateful to be able to help.”