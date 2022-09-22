Type to search

In-Brief

Publix activates disaster relief campaign to support Puerto Rico

Contributor September 22, 2022
Publix Super Markets Charities is making a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to help support relief efforts in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Fiona. (Credit: Pressfoto | Dreamstime.com).

Grocery chain Publix announced the activation of a register campaign to allow customers to assist Puerto Rico in response to the effects of Hurricane Fiona.

Donations can be made at checkout at any Publix store in the Jacksonville, Lakeland, and Miami divisions, and 100% of the donations will go to the American Red Cross.

“This will help the American Red Cross to respond and help people recover from the effects of the storm,” store officials said.

The end date for the program will be determined based on customer response.

In addition, Publix Super Markets Charities is making a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to help support relief efforts in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Fiona.

“Our Publix family extends beyond our local neighborhoods,” said Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. “With many of our associates and customers having family members living in Puerto Rico, we are grateful to be able to help.”

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Social justice nonprofits launch Fiona Community Response Fund
Contributor September 22, 2022
CofC tours Puerto Rico’s southern region to witness business losses
Contributor September 22, 2022
Goya to begin delivering meals to Hurricane Fiona victims
Contributor September 22, 2022
Gov’t rolls out emergency aid for SMEs affected by Hurricane Fiona
Contributor September 21, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

Social justice nonprofits launch Fiona Community Response Fund
CofC tours Puerto Rico’s southern region to witness business losses
Goya to begin delivering meals to Hurricane Fiona victims
Gov’t rolls out emergency aid for SMEs affected by Hurricane Fiona
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.