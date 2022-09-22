Goya to begin delivering meals to Hurricane Fiona victims

The 15 towns that will receive the help are Cayey, Salinas, Comerío, Guánica, Guayanilla, Loíza, Utuado, Jayuya, Adjuntas, Hormigueros, San Germán, Yabucoa, Cabo Rojo, Lajas and Ponce.

Goya de Puerto Rico confirmed it will begin delivering hot lunches and dinner to more than 3,000 Hurricane Fiona victims who are in shelters and isolated communities starting today.

The 15 towns that will receive the help are Cayey, Salinas, Comerío, Guánica, Guayanilla, Loíza, Utuado, Jayuya, Adjuntas, Hormigueros, San Germán, Yabucoa, Cabo Rojo, Lajas and Ponce.

“The location in each municipality has been coordinated with the mayors, parish priests or community leaders, who are the ones who know where help is most urgent,” said Goya de Puerto Rico President Carlos Unanue.

For the next seven days, two municipalities will be visited each day, where lunch or dinner will be served for 400 people prepared by Chef Juan Mora, the company confirmed.

“We trust that the situation of the lack of electricity and water will be solved as soon as possible and that the people who have lost their homes will receive the necessary help to go back to normal without delay,” Unanue said.