Goya donates $37K in food products to Puerto Rico Food Bank

Goya de Puerto Rico confirmed it has donated 1,800 boxes of its products representing 55,000 pounds worth more than $37,000 to the Puerto Rico Food Bank.

Goya responded to word that the Food Bank was struggling after Hurricane Fiona, as it was running low on available food, said Goya de Puerto Rico President Carlos Unanue.

“The Food Bank responsibly distributes food to many organizations and entities that in turn offer food services to thousands of people. In these difficult times that we’re going through, it’s important that we support them in their important mission of distributing food to the neediest,” Unanue said.

This donation joins the “Goya Respalda a Puerto Rico” initiative, which since Sept. 22 has been delivering food prepared by Chef Juan Mora to 18 municipalities ravaged by the storm.