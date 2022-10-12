Type to search

Puerto Rican teachers hosting properties on Airbnb made $4M in ’21

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 12, 2022
A recent survey conducted by short-term rental platform Airbnb confirmed that 10% of Puerto Rican property hosts are either educators or live with one and generated about $4 million in 2021.

The survey took place Feb. 17 to March 31 and included 298 Airbnb hosts in Puerto Rico. 

A portion of that total generated last year includes $1 million during the months of June, July and August, when teachers are usually on their summer vacation, “…proving that these months can also be a great time to earn extra income, money that can help cover household bills, pay for everyday expenses, and fuel passion projects,” Airbnb stated.

When broken down by towns, the survey revealed that educators hosting short-term rentals on the Airbnb platform generated more than $890,000 in San Juan, more than $340,000 in Luquillo, and some $260,000 in Rincón.

The remaining top-10 towns were Mayaguez, with more than $225,000; Canóvanas, with more than $215,000; Loíza, with more than $180,000; Isabela, with more than $175,000; Cabo Rojo, with more than $150,000; Río Grande, with more than $150,000; and Naguabo, with more than $135,000, Airbnb stated.

“As the world continues to face rising costs, and with a potential economic downturn looming, it’s not just educators who have turned to hosting recently. Hosting is proving to be an important tool for many, with new findings showing that new hosts began opening their doors amidst growing inflation in the second quarter of 2022, among other factors,” Airbnb stated.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
