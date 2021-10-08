Type to search

Puerto Rico Agricultural Extension gets $750K USDA grant

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 8, 2021
The funding will benefit new farmers and ranchers in Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico Agricultural Extension has been received a $749,998 award from the US Department of Agriculture to continue to provide outreach efforts to connect with and assist socially disadvantaged and veteran farmers and ranchers and to provide them with information available on USDA resources.

The proposed project will build on a previously funded grant under the same program, impacting new farmers and ranchers and, providing continuity to those that already successfully completed prior workshops leading to the completion of requests for USDA funded programs, the agency confirmed.

The funding is part of a global $25 million in grants and cooperative agreements intended to ensure broader access and participation in USDA programs and services for historically underserved farmers and ranchers, the agency stated.

These efforts are the latest in a series of announcements building momentum around USDA’s historic commitment to root out generations of systemic racism, center equity in decision-making and policymaking, lower barriers to access and ensure USDA programming is inclusive of all employees and all customers.

“Equity is a vital consideration in all we do at USDA,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

“We must see to it that the programs we support and the investments we make are available to all and that we take distinct action in ensure that historically underserved farmers and ranchers are able to participate in USDA programs and benefit from the opportunities USDA investments and programs can help create.”

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
