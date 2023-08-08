Type to search

Featured General Biz News

Puerto Rico bankruptcies up 2.2% in July, vs. 2022

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez August 8, 2023
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Old San Juan

The number of new bankruptcies filed in Puerto Rico in June increased by 2.2%, with 325 cases, from the same month in 2022, which had 318 cases, according to the latest data released by Boletín de Puerto Rico, a publication on financial and legal matters that has a database with searchable bankruptcy records.

So far this year, a total of 2,376 petitions have been filed at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, a 5.5% jump from the 2,253 cases on record for the January to July period in 2022.

When broken down by category, Chapter 13 filings, which allow individuals to propose a debt reorganization plan under the bankruptcy court’s protection, totaled 1,580 cases for January through July, up 11.9% from the 1,412 cases in the same months of 2022.

Chapter 7 petitions, which involve a total liquidation of assets for the petitioner, totaled 762 from January to July 2023. This is a decrease of 5.9% from the 810 cases in the same period last year.

As for Chapter 11 cases, which let businesses reorganize their finances under the court’s supervision, reached 31 in the current period, up 24% from the 25 cases from January to July 2022.

Three Chapter 12 filings, a category reserved for farmers and agricultural businesses, were reported. That is half of the six filed in the same period in 2022.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 29 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Bankruptcy process and the role of CPAs — pre, during and post proceeding
Contributor May 10, 2023
Cediprof Inc. files for Ch. 11 bankruptcy, citing $33M in debt
Contributor November 8, 2022
Ecolift files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with nearly $2.6M in debt
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 27, 2021
UPR Law School Trust to sponsor symposium on bankruptcy
Contributor September 21, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“Puerto Rico needs a strong presence in Washington, D.C. We are going to insert ourselves in these processes from the point of view of free enterprise. Topics to be pushed include transitioning from NAP to SNAP, as well as priority health and energy issues.”

— Liza García-Vélez, executive director of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce

 

 

.

Related Stories

Bankruptcy process and the role of CPAs — pre, during and post proceeding
Cediprof Inc. files for Ch. 11 bankruptcy, citing $33M in debt
Ecolift files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with nearly $2.6M in debt
UPR Law School Trust to sponsor symposium on bankruptcy
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.