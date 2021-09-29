Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Assoc. hosting free crypto workshop

The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA), in partnership with the Blockchain Education Network (BEN) will host “CryptoCurious,” a free four-week workshop, with the first session scheduled for Oct. 4 5:30 p.m. at the Condado Ocean Club.

Every Monday, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the fundamentals of a new topic in the cryptocurrency space:

Week 1: Introduction to Blockchain & Crypto

Week 2: Bitcoin: The Beginning

Week 3: Ethereum & Smart Contracts

Week 4: What are NFTs?

“Our goal is to make crypto accessible and inclusive to everyone, especially native Puerto Ricans,” said Keiko Yoshino, executive director for the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association.

“Blockchain and crypto are largely inaccessible because it is a rapidly emerging field of technology, computer science, economics, and engineering and there is no textbook,” she said.

To address this issue, the Association has developed CryptoCurious workshop designed for new to or “curious” about cryptocurrency. Registration can be found on eventbrite. For those unable to attend in person, the workshop will be recorded and made available through the organization’s website.

Leading the workshops in October will be guest lecturer James Haft. Haft has more than 30 years of experience in the emerging and blockchain capital markets and currently serves as Chairman of DLTx, a publicly listed enterprise vendor for DAO’s and blockchain protocols. Haft also founded the largest decentralized network of blockchain meetups globally known as CryptoMondays.

As part of its mission to offer education in both Blockchain and crypto to Puerto Ricans, PRBTA partnered with BEN in July. Since its establishment, BEN has offered course material designed to spur blockchain adoption by empowering members to bring blockchain to their communities, now being the largest and oldest network of blockchain students, alumni, and professors across the world.

“The technology is moving quickly and while there are a number of courses online, they are expensive,” Erick Pinos, president of BEN, “We are partnering with the Blockchain Trade Association because we believe free classes is the right approach to knowledge sharing.”