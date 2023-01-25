Type to search

Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Assoc., PRMA partner to promote Web3 literacy

Contributor January 25, 2023
From left: Yandia Pérez, executive vice president of the PRMA, PRMA President Eric Santiago, and Keiko Yoshino, executive director for the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association.

Looking to continue educating about Web 3, Blockchain Technology and Crypto currencies, the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA), is announcing a collaborative agreement with the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA) to jointly promote Web3 literacy in the island as well as create networking opportunities while supporting each other’s projects and initiatives.

“In the last 18 months our educational and community outreach program has held over 70 meetups and webinars for over 3,000 individuals,” said Keiko Yoshino, executive director for the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association.

“Our education programming is designed to be an introduction to blockchain and cryptocurrency for students and adults,” she said. “Through this joint effort we hope to continue in our mission to educate and help PRMA stay knowledgeable about emerging technologies and potential uses for businesses.”

The PRMA unites the islands manufacture and service industries to further their mutual interests and advance the competitiveness of their members. 

“It is through these collaborative alliances that we can complement and maximize opportunities for our members to stay at the forefront of the future for their companies. We’re excited for the networking opportunities that will be presented to our PRMA members through this collaboration,” said PRMA President Eric Santiago.

