Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce swears in new president, Board

Contributor July 19, 2021
Luis A. Gierbolini-Rodríguez, center, is sworn-in as the CofC's new president.

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) recently swore in its new President, Luis A. Gierbolini-Rodríguez, as well as its new Board of Directors for 2021-2022.

During his swearing-in message, Gierbolini-Rodríguez stressed “the important role that the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce must assume to promote a true business culture in the island and foster its productivity at all levels;” aspects that he wishes to emphasize in his presidency.

“We need to unite Puerto Rico in a common vision. At a time when the fiscal and economic situation in Puerto Rico has been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, we all must do our part to stop the loss of jobs and the growing contraction of our economy. The responsibility is shared,” said Gierbolini-Rodríguez, who added that he intends to turn the CofC into a unifying entity for the discussion of ideas that promote the island’s competitiveness among all sectors.

Some 30 local private sector representatives are now part of the CofC’s new board. The trade group also voted for Cameron Mckenzie of McKensie & Associates, LLC as its president-elect for 2021-2022.

