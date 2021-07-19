Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce swears in new president, Board

Luis A. Gierbolini-Rodríguez, center, is sworn-in as the CofC's new president.

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) recently swore in its new President, Luis A. Gierbolini-Rodríguez, as well as its new Board of Directors for 2021-2022.

During his swearing-in message, Gierbolini-Rodríguez stressed “the important role that the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce must assume to promote a true business culture in the island and foster its productivity at all levels;” aspects that he wishes to emphasize in his presidency.

“We need to unite Puerto Rico in a common vision. At a time when the fiscal and economic situation in Puerto Rico has been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, we all must do our part to stop the loss of jobs and the growing contraction of our economy. The responsibility is shared,” said Gierbolini-Rodríguez, who added that he intends to turn the CofC into a unifying entity for the discussion of ideas that promote the island’s competitiveness among all sectors.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=738313&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=738313&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Some 30 local private sector representatives are now part of the CofC’s new board. The trade group also voted for Cameron Mckenzie of McKensie & Associates, LLC as its president-elect for 2021-2022.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.