Puerto Rico CPA Society to host electronic equipment recycling event

Puerto RIco CPA Society President Edmy Rivera-Colón

The Puerto Rico Society of Certified Public Accountants will hold an electronic equipment recycling and confidential document destruction event on Jan. 25 for its members and the public, announced CPA Society President Edmy Rivera.

“We invite everyone to participate in this initiative, which we carry out every year as part of our commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Rivera. “It is important to highlight that the main purpose of the massive event is to foster environmental care, recycling and sustainability by properly disposing of electronic equipment that might otherwise end up in landfills.”

In partnership with Reciclaje del Norte, the public can dispose of various items without charge, including keyboards, mice, speakers, telephones, fax machines, VCR/DVD players, video and photography cameras, security cameras, and cellphones.

Additionally, the following items will be accepted for a nominal fee: laptops, battery backups, scanners, shredders, computer towers, flat-screen and projection monitors, desktop printers, flat-screen and projection televisions up to 50 inches, servers, printers, and copy machines.

Confidential documents will also be securely destroyed on-site during the event. Small boxes will be processed for $6.50 and legal-sized boxes or plastic containers for $8.50, including the sales and use tax (IVU, in Spanish).

The event will take place at the Atrium of the Capital Center Building on 239 Arterial Hostos Ave. in Hato Rey, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.