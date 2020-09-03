Puerto Rico Dept. of Transportation launches virtual license on its app

September 3, 2020 324

The Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP, in Spanish) announced an upgrade to its CESCO Digital mobile app, which among other things, features a virtual driver’s license.

The feature, which will become available after the Puerto Rico Legislature approves the required legal aspects, will show a full version of driver’s license and will display the driver’s information, such as the license number, date of birth and expiration date.

Driver’s will ultimately have access to their licenses on their mobile devices, with the “required security and validity elements of a physical driver’s license,” agency officials said.

The mobile app upgrade also includes the CESCO Citas service, through which users can make appointments prior to heading to the agency’s 14 CESCO’s, as the department of motor vehicles is known, for specific matters.

CESCO Citas began more than a year ago, cutting back the time it takes to get transactions done, said Transportation Secretary Carlos Contreras.

“However, after the impact of COVID-19 and the need to further streamline the system, of course, within a safe environment for employees and visitors, we have included all of our transactions, so that citizens can transfer vehicle titles, registrations, renewals, among others, problem-free and with no lines,” he said, about services available via the free app that were formerly required to be done in person at the CESCO or the Puerto Rico Treasury Department.

Meanwhile, Glorimar Ripoll-Balet, head of the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS) office, said the virtual driver’s license feature “positions Puerto Rico as an advanced jurisdiction that began an important technological transformation of driver services in 2018, with tangible results that have made life easier for Puerto Ricans.”

“The virtual license is the prelude to other functionalities on which PRITS continues to work in direct collaboration with the DTOP,” she said.