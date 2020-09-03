Guayacán Giving Day back to promote, support Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurs

September 3, 2020 251

Grupo Guayacán announced the return of the Guayacán Giving Day, its annual fundraising campaign that runs until Oct. 14, 2020.

The campaign will be live over the following weeks under the slogan “Give to Support” and will highlight success stories of Guayacán alumni companies.

More than 1,200 people have benefited from the various initiatives developed by Grupo Guayacán to support small businesses facing the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, including virtual workshops and free technical assistance.

Additionally, 50 entrepreneurial teams with more than 120 members are actively participating in the organization’s regular programs which have been transformed to a 100% virtual format.

“Every contribution we receive translates directly into support and resources for local start-ups and entrepreneurs. There’s no small donation; every gift makes a difference. Last year, through the Giving Day campaign, we raised more than $100,000 with donations of all sizes, starting at $1,” Grupo Guayacán Executive Director Laura Cantero said.

This year, Grupo Guayacán has maintained its regular program calendar, offering fully online versions of its main entrepreneurial support programs: I-Corps Puerto Rico, the EnterPRize 2020 business competition, and the Guayacán Venture Accelerator (GVA).

“When you enter a competition, you want to win. But what I learned at Guayacán was more important than winning,” said Miguel Rosario, of Ricura Caribeña, a participant in Grupo Guayacán’s programs. “Now I have the tools to continue developing the farm and my agro-entrepreneurial plans.”

Guayacán has offered more than 20 virtual workshops at no cost for Puerto Rico’s business community. In collaboration with Popular, Guayacán also awarded $90,000 in cash grants to help entrepreneurs cope with the pandemic crisis.