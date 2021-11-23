Type to search

Featured Government

Puerto Rico Gaming Commission opens e-bets licensing process

Contributor November 23, 2021
The new betting market is expected to pump $18 million into Puerto Rico’s economy in the first year alone. (Credit: RemusM | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico Gaming Commission has begun to receive applications from those interested in being online sports betting operators in Puerto Rico, agency Executive Director Orlando Rivera confirmed.

Those interested in getting authorization to process bets through electronic platforms will find information on the procedure on the commission’s website, which includes the forms and documents needed to request a license for sports betting operators or satellites, e-Sports, and online fantasy competitions, as well as for service providers and employees.

The Commission’s Sports Betting Bureau will evaluate the applications.

The new betting market is expected to pump $18 million into Puerto Rico’s economy in the first year alone, agency officials said.

“We encourage all those interested in being part of a new market that has a high growth potential and the wide reach that the internet offers to participate in the process,” Rivera said.

“Through the rigorous standards that we’ve established and strict regulation of the betting activity, we will guarantee the protection of the player and the consumer,” he said, noting that operators will be protected as well under the Commission’s established rules and procedures.

Puerto Rico’s e-betting market is defined under Act 81–2019, which seeks to generate “favorable conditions for the development in Puerto Rico of an industry that operates successfully in other jurisdictions of the United States,” the agency stated.

The budding e-Sports market will be regulated by the Sports Betting regulations (No. 9316) and Fantasy Contests (No. 9317), which will be integrated into the Puerto Rico Sports Betting on E-Sport and Fantasy Contest Regulations.

These regulations establish the norms for the licensing and supervision of the new industry and lay out the procedures and requirements that future operators must comply with, as well as the operation of betting and electronic games in Puerto Rico.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Ports Authority opens bid for $2M cruise docks security system upgrade
Contributor November 23, 2021
US Dept. of Labor to effect $15/hour wage increase in Jan. ’22
Contributor November 23, 2021
Liberty Foundation awards $600K to 27 nonprofits during golf tourney
Contributor November 23, 2021
Bayamón Medical Center inaugurates 4 new ambulatory surgery rooms
Contributor November 23, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Ports Authority opens bid for $2M cruise docks security system upgrade
US Dept. of Labor to effect $15/hour wage increase in Jan. ’22
Liberty Foundation awards $600K to 27 nonprofits during golf tourney
Bayamón Medical Center inaugurates 4 new ambulatory surgery rooms
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.