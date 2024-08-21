Puerto Rico Icon Institute to host Icon 2024 Summit

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

A panel of speakers at a recent Icon event.

The nonprofit is boosting efforts to spark conversations that drive innovation and sustainable growth.

The Puerto Rico Icon Institute, a nonprofit created to improve the island’s socioeconomic landscape, will host the fourth Icon 2024 Summit on Oct. 15-16 at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino.

The two-day summit will feature discussions on key topics affecting the local economy. Highlights include a panel on the aerospace industry, titled “Ready for Takeoff: The Future of the Aerospace Industry in Puerto Rico,” with Thomas Markusic, founder of Firefly Aerospace. His company has developed spacecraft and rockets that have traveled into space and are set to land on the moon.

Another panel, “Expanding Horizons: Economic Development, Marina and Nautical Tourism Projects,” will include Giuseppe Cicatelli, principal of Bacalia Group and executive chairman of Grand Caribbean Marinas. Cicatelli has contributed to Puerto Rico’s prominence in maritime activities through such projects as Marina Puerto Chico in Fajardo.

Both projects “hold significant promise for economic growth in Puerto Rico,” event organizers said.

Founded in 2021, the Puerto Rico Icon Institute was established by a core team of four Puerto Ricans committed to the island’s progress.

Joining co-founders Richard Santana, Karla Barrera and Happy Walters are new board members Carlos García, founder of Trip Ventures; Rodolfo Sánchez-Colberg, managing partner of Parliament Capital Management; and philanthropist and former NBC and Fox news anchor Linda Vester-Greenberg.

The Institute has also enlisted ICON Ambassadors such as Alberto Bacó, founding director of Partnership for Modern Puerto Rico; Franco Mondo, executive vice president at BMA Group Global; Iván Zavala, CEO of In Realta Grupo Inmobiliario; and Will Rossellini, president of CytoImmune Therapeutics.

“Each ambassador plays a crucial role in advancing the island’s future, representing a vital sector and reflecting a unified commitment to driving positive change in Puerto Rico,” the nonprofit stated.

“It’s encouraging to hear from past participants about how our events have facilitated valuable connections and secured millions in investments that directly benefit the local economy. With the support of our board and Ambassadors, we’re excited to reach new milestones,” Barrera said.

Interested individuals can apply to participate in the ICON 2024 Summit through the organization’s website.