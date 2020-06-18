Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics adds new economic indicators tab on its website

June 18, 2020 135

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics has added a new section on its website containing certain economic indicators organized as interactive charts, Executive Director Orville Disdier said.

“Fulfilling our mission of providing citizens with universal and quick access to statistics, we created this section that will serve as a reference for the government and private companies, in economic terms,” said Disdier.

“Likewise, as the section is fed with new data, it could eventually help outline economic recovery plans related to COVID-19,” he added.

Currently the section has interactive charts that cover the period from March 2017 to May 2020, which will be updated as the Institute receives the information from the agencies or entities concerned.

The first, the Puerto Rico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, is an indicator that provides a short-term measure of the productive side of the Puerto Rican economy, specifically manufacturing, and includes indicators of employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, new orders and production.

Another graphic available is Puerto Rico’s electric power production and consumption, which contains indicators, such as active customers, net generation in million kilowatt-hours, total consumption, cost per KWk purchased, and total income, among others.

Users will also be able to access a graph depicting Total Non-Agricultural Salaried Employment, adjusted, as well as without seasonal adjustment.

The fourth graph currently available, includes data on the number of initial unemployment insurance claims, submitted by Puerto Rico Labor and Human Resources Department.

“We call on agencies and the private sector that work with updated data or statistics that impact Puerto Rico’s economy, in agriculture, international trade, and the goods and services industries [manufacturing, tourism, construction, finance, consumption, among others], to contact us to continue adding indicators related to the economy that serve as a decision-making reference for Puerto Rico’s wellbeing,” said Ana Gabriela Jara-Castro, the agency’s statistical projects manager.