Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics seeks feedback on its services

Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics Executive Director Orville Disdier. (Credit: Diego A. Cantor)

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics has launched a questionnaire, entitled “Evaluation of the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics’ Services and Update of its Strategic Plan,” that, among other things, will collect opinions on the focus and scope of its next three-year roadmap.

“We’re [eriodically evaluating how the Institute has fulfilled its goals is essential to continue transforming our institution and improving our services,” said Orville Disdier, the executive director of the Institute.

“In addition, we must ensure that our strategic plan is in tune with the needs of today’s society,” said Disdier.

The questionnaire is in electronic format and that it can be accessed through any computer, tablet, or smartphone with Internet services through the agency’s website.

Among the topics covered by the questionnaire are frequency of use of services and products, perception of the quality of services, level of confidence in the products, opinion on possible strengths and weaknesses, assessment of compliance with the mission and vision, and possible changes to the Institute’s objectives, among others.

Anyone can participate in this survey, including employees and officials of the three branches of government, researchers, academics, teachers, students, parents, and users of information and data in general, in and outside of Puerto Rico.