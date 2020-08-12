Puerto Rico Labor Dept. disburses $78.5M in unemployment benefits

August 12, 2020 123

The Puerto Rico Department of Labor and Human Resources confirmed it has disbursed $78.5 million to some 12,662 claimants who were waiting to receive the retroactive payment of both the unemployment insurance compensation and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance aid.

“Some 12,662 people will be receiving their corresponding payments in the coming days,” Labor Secretary Carlos J. Rivera-Santiago said. “The contractor informed us that the checks were deposited in the mail yesterday afternoon, so they should be arriving in the next few days.”

Checks will be going to Puerto Rico residents who have not received payments for the months of March (18 weeks), April (16 weeks), May (12 weeks), June (eight weeks) and July (four weeks), he said.

“We want to point out that these citizens will receive a retroactive payment for the weeks that they hadn’t received their compensation, including the $600 in pandemic compensation that ended on July 25,” he said.