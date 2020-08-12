FEMA OK’s $84M+ in recovery funds 105 projects across Puerto Rico

August 12, 2020 130

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Puerto Rico Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, or COR3, approved more than $84 million in additional grants for repairs after Hurricane María.

The funds were allocated from July 31 to Aug. 6 and represent 105 projects related to Puerto Rico’s recovery and reconstruction.

Among the most recent obligations is nearly $2 million to the municipality of Ciales for several repairs to the bridge and the road in Sector Vega Redonda at Barrio Toro Negro.

Work to be completed on this road used by some 970 residents includes the replacement of asphalt and several retaining walls, among other repairs.

Meanwhile, more than $1.4 million was obligated to the municipality of Aguas Buenas to upgrade roads that give access to several rural communities.

This project includes repairs to be carried out in Calle 7 of the Jacanas Sector in the Sumidero neighborhood, Calle Arachnis in the Rómulo Otero Sector, the rural street that gives access to the Minillas community and the La Represa road.

Likewise, nearly $556,000 in funds were approved for the municipality of Sabana Grande to repair the Angel Mercado Coliseum. Located on Quilinchini Avenue, this facility is used for sports events as well as community activities for the benefit of 25,000 residents.

Part of the obligated funds will be used to prevent future damage by implementing mitigation measures. At Ciales, over $926,000 will be used to install a concrete curb and gutter, among other improvements to reinforce the bridge.

Meanwhile, in Aguas Buenas, approximately $39,000 is earmarked for the installation of geotextiles, among other measures to better control runoff on the roads.

Furthermore, in Sabana Grande, more than $28,000 will be used to replace the aluminum windows of the Coliseum with hurricane wind resistant windows.