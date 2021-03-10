Puerto Rico new auto sales up 25% in Feb.; Volvo to install 100 charging stations

The brand will install 100 recharge points throughout Puerto Rico in 2021 in high traffic places, such as shopping centers and supermarkets.

New car sales for the month of February 2021 blew past previous records with a total of 10,540 new units sold in Puerto Rico, a 25.4% increase over the same period last year, according to figures released by the United Automobile Importers Group (GUIA for its Spanish acronym).

New car sales for February 2020 totaled 8,402 units.

One of the categories that made a significant impact for the month was the medium and full sedan premium segment with an increase of 180.4%, followed by the SUV segment with an increase of 37.1%, and the pick-up segment with an increase of 26.9% over the previous year.

“We have been fortunate as the growth pattern continues. This February was the February with the highest sales in the history of the automotive industry on record,” said Ricardo M. García, president of GUIA.

“Growth for the month of February was 25% and so far this year, it is 37%. The more than 20,000 units sold in the first two months of the industry’s historical years before the recession began on the island 15 years ago,” he said..

García noted that sales to rentals through February are at 131% above 2020, a good indicator that tourism will be strengthening, and the rentals are preparing for the post-pandemic period.

The announced numbers lead the industry group to conclude “that the federal government’s revenue and economic support continue to reach consumers by getting the economy moving and the entire ecosystem of our industry will continue to contribute to the country’s growth,” Garcia concluded.

Volvo Cars to install 100 charging stations in PR

In related car industry news, Volvo Cars announced it will install 100 charging stations across Puerto Rico, as it shifts gears into selling only electric vehicles starting in 2030.

The brand will install 100 recharge points throughout Puerto Rico in 2021 in high traffic places, such as shopping centers and supermarkets.

Volvo in Puerto Rico has experienced steady growth over the past four years, since its relaunch under Dominican business group MARTI. Currently, the brand ranks fifth in the luxury market, with the XC40 in the top two within the premium compact SUV segment.

Jean Lacascade, Volvo’s operational manager in Puerto Rico, said, “we’re very pleased with our continued growth. Without a doubt, Volvo, through its hybrid vehicles, accompanies Puerto Rican families on their journeys in a safe and environmentally friendly way.”

With the ambitious goals of the Swedish brand, Puerto Rico will have 70% hybrid vehicles this year, with an estimated 10% growth in sales.

“We have managed to gain the confidence of the local market, not only by offering a product that focuses on the preservation of lives and the environment, but also with an experience in the unique sales process, together with a personalized service in search of exceeding the expectations of our customers,” said Volvo’s sales manager in Puerto Rico, Christian Alvarado.

Volvo Cars maintains significant sales momentum throughout Latin America. In 2020, 13,500 vehicles were sold in the region. By this year, the company will only sell electric cars in Brazil and Uruguay and will not sell fuel-powered cars. Its goal is to reach 16,000 vehicles sold in the region, with 60% recharge.

