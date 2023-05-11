Type to search

In-Brief

New car sales in Puerto Rico remain flat in April

Contributor May 11, 2023
The accrued total for the first four months of this year amounts to 40,416 units, reflecting a gap of -7.18% versus the 43,543 units sold in the same period of the prior year.(Credit: Welcomia | Dreamstime.com)

Puerto Rico’s new-car dealerships sold 10,870 units in April, remaining flat when compared to the 10,833 vehicles sold in the same month in 2022, the United Automobile Importers Group (GUIA, in Spanish) confirmed.

However, the nonprofit organization, established in 2006 to address issues related to the automotive industry, noted that April sales reflected “a substantial improvement based on a greater availability of new vehicles in most brands.”

The total number of units sold in the first four months of this year is 40,416, which represents a decrease of 7.18% compared to the 43,543 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Despite reflecting a contraction in demand in the January-April period, when comparing the level of sales for each of the four months that have elapsed, GUIA said a demand that is “among the highest levels in the last 15 years” is still perceived.

However, retail demand is being pressured by macroeconomic issues such as inflation and high interest rates, which are reducing consumer purchasing power

“The drop in retail sales is offset by an improvement in fleet sales. Due to the lack of inventory in the past years, fleet sales were limited, so by improving the availability of distributors’ inventory, a higher level of sales has been observed in this channel,” said José R. Ordeix, president of GUIA.

“In the January-April 2023 period, fleet sales represented 7.4% of total demand; versus the same period in 2022, fleet sales represented 3.47% of total demand,” he said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico’s new car sales dip 4.06% in March, GUIA reports
Contributor April 12, 2023
Puerto Rico new car sales up 20% Y-O-Y in October
Contributor November 11, 2022
Puerto Rico’s new car sales tumble 15% Y-O-Y in September
Contributor October 11, 2022
Puerto Rico new auto sales down 6.7% Y-O-Y in August
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 12, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The most harmful conduct for the fiscal health of a municipality is when it spends more than it receives. Generating more income than expenses is the first step toward good fiscal health.”

— ABRE Puerto Rico’s Municipal Fiscal Health Index.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico’s new car sales dip 4.06% in March, GUIA reports
Puerto Rico new car sales up 20% Y-O-Y in October
Puerto Rico’s new car sales tumble 15% Y-O-Y in September
Puerto Rico new auto sales down 6.7% Y-O-Y in August
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.