Puerto Rico Products Association to hold virtual annual convention

Recognizing the atypical times that the world and Puerto Rico are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Puerto Rico Products Association will hold its annual convention on May 15, using virtual tools.

The event will start at 8 a.m. Friday, when the trade group that oversees the “Made in Puerto Rico” brand, will elect its new Board of Directors for 2020-21, including the position of president.

The presentation of the candidates, who will seek to occupy the Board’s nine positions: eight directors and one president, will take place at the WIPR public broadcasting station’s studios in Hato Rey. The rest of the members may participate in the annual meeting virtually and cast their votes through a new electronic system, the trade group said.

“Typically, our annual assembly is held in April, during Puerto Rican Industry Month. However, and after the emergence of the coronavirus, we’re working to be able to hold the assembly virtually, comply with the regulations and not delay the process of having a new group of Puerto Rican executives committed to leading our organization for the coming year,” said Liliana Cubano, who for the past two years has presided the Puerto Rico Products Association.

All active Products Association members have until Friday before the start of the assembly to register online.

Once the information is completed they will receive an invitation to connect online to see the candidate presentations. The vote will be electronically and privately, and the results will be available soon after, the trade group said.

“I invite all active members to register and participate in our assembly. This new Board of Directors will work hard for the benefit of Puerto Rican entrepreneurs and to face the challenges at this unique moment in our Puerto Rican history,” Cubano said.

