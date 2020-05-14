Puerto Rico Telecom Alliance donates face masks to Police Dept.

May 14, 2020 129

The Puerto Rico Telecommunications Alliance (APT, in Spanish) delivered 4,450 masks to the Puerto Rico Police, in an effort to contribute to their protection in the midst of the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, secretary of the APT and CEO of Claro Puerto Rico, and Pedro Andrés, past president of APT and CEO of Neptuno Networks, made the delivery to Police Superintendent Henry Escalera at the agency’s headquarters in Hato Rey.

“We’re pleased to contribute to the protection the police force at times when they face multiple cases of contagion among its members,” the APT spokesmen said.

“Connecting Puerto Rico in this and all emergencies is our priority. But just as important is assisting the community we serve, helping to protect those who work to protect citizens,” they said.

The APT comprises telecom providers offering internet, television and telephony services, namely: Aeronet; Claro; Data Access; Liberty Puerto Rico; Neptuno; Optivon; VPNet; and WorldNet.

