Puerto Rico science park reopens after $20M renovation

After a seven-year hiatus, the Parque de las Ciencias, which is now managed by Toroverde, is reopening in Bayamón following a $20 million transformation. This renovation positions the park as one of the most technologically advanced and innovative science parks in the Caribbean.

The updated science park features 25 “state-of-the-art attractions,” according to a news release issued by Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization. These include a museum developed in partnership with NASA. The Aerospace Institute features an Exhibition Hall, a gyroscope and virtual reality experiences and an event terrace.

The park also offers new additions like a trackless train system for improved accessibility, a Dark Ride indoor attraction with sensory effects, and a unique Sugar Lab with a candy shop and dessert area.

“Parque de las Ciencias is a true gem of Puerto Rico, and its reopening marks a significant milestone for our island’s tourism industry. This park offers an unmatched blend of entertainment and education, making it a must-visit attraction for both locals and visitors alike,” said Davelyn Tardi, director of public relations at Discover Puerto Rico.

Other key features include the Planet of Biodiversity with terrariums, the Planet of Time with a miniature village and BBQ area, and the Archaeological Planet, which explores the island’s aboriginal history with interactive exhibits.

An immersive video mapping dome offers an El Yunque Rainforest experience, allowing visitors to feel as though they are in the rainforest.

“We are thrilled to reopen Parque de las Ciencias as a state-of-the-art facility that combines fun and learning in a unique setting. Our goal is to inspire curiosity and innovation among visitors of all ages, and we are excited to welcome everyone to experience this incredible transformation,” said Jorge Jorge, president and CEO of Toroverde.

Accessibility is also a priority at the revamped park, with sensory-friendly experiences and accommodations designed for individuals with different sensory needs. The park also offers educational programs focused on fostering interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

In addition to being a recreational space, the park serves as a venue for meetings and events, featuring various spaces that can host corporate events and social gatherings.

The park features a range of dining options: the Sugar Lab, which includes a candy shop, ice cream parlor and dessert bar; the open BBQ food area; and the Yunque Rainforest Cafe.

“Parque de las Ciencias holds a significant place in Puerto Rico’s cultural and educational landscape. This revitalized space not only celebrates the island’s rich history and achievements in science and technology but also serves as a beacon for innovation and learning, positioning Puerto Rico as an accessible premier destination in the Caribbean,” the release added.