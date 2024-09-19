Vega Baja gets $1M EPA grant to address abandoned properties

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The funding comes from the agency’s Environmental Justice Government-to-Government program.

The Autonomous Municipality of Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, recently received a $1,028,353 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as part of the Environmental Justice Government-to-Government (EJG2G) program.

The funds will be used to “identify, prevent and eliminate abandoned properties and the associated health and environmental risks,” said Luis Gallardo-Rivera, executive director of the Center for Habitat Reconstruction (CRH).

The proposal, which was submitted in 2023, was approved earlier this month, Gallardo-Rivera added.

“This effort is in collaboration not only with the municipality and the CRH, but also with the Vega Baja Community Land Bank and community residents,” he explained. “It’s an initiative that will focus on involving the community through education, participatory planning and the execution of pilot projects.”

Planned activities include a community census, conducted in collaboration with local leaders, to identify properties with potential issues and signs of abandonment.

“We’re committed to revitalizing our communities and improving the quality of life of the people of Vega Baja, especially in areas facing environmental and public health challenges due to public nuisances,” said Vega Baja Mayor Marcos Cruz-Molina.

“In light of the affordable housing crisis like the one Puerto Rico is facing, it is also worthwhile to find alternatives to alleviate the lack of housing. These are complicated legal processes, but we are moving in the right direction, in favor of our people,” he added.

Community meetings will be held to review census results and discuss strategies for reduction, prevention and reuse of abandoned properties.

“From these meetings, a Reuse Plan will be developed that reflects the needs and desires of the community. Educational workshops focused on building capacity within the community to carry out the Reuse Plan will also be implemented,” Gallardo-Rivera said.

The initiative is expected to result in approximately five demolitions, six rehabilitations, six nature-based community projects and 16 property mitigations, officials confirmed.