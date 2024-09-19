Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics announces open enrollment for courses, webinars

The workshops are designed for public servants whose primary responsibility involves managing statistics.

All courses will be offered online and are free for public servants.

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics has opened registration for its upcoming courses and webinars for public servants. The program includes 12 workshops focused on developing skills for data access, analysis and presentation, as well as five webinars that introduce various government statistical programs and products.

This year, the institute has added a new webinar titled “Registry of Cases of Alzheimer’s Disease, Huntington’s Disease and other Dementias by Department of Health Personnel.” This session will cover legislative and organizational updates, data collection methods and future plans for the registry.

The online courses are free for public servants, while the webinars are open to the public at no cost. Public servants need approval from their supervisor to attend the workshops, which are aimed at those managing statistical information.

“With these courses, we seek to strengthen the capabilities of public servants in the analysis and presentation of data, key tools for informed decision-making in the government sector,” said Francisco Pesante, statistical projects manager for the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics.

Those interested in learning more about the courses, start dates and enrollment may click on this link. Participants who complete the workshops will receive a certificate with a digital badge.