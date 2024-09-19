Type to search

In-Brief

Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics announces open enrollment for courses, webinars

NIMB Staff September 19, 2024
The workshops are designed for public servants whose primary responsibility involves managing statistics.

All courses will be offered online and are free for public servants.

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics has opened registration for its upcoming courses and webinars for public servants. The program includes 12 workshops focused on developing skills for data access, analysis and presentation, as well as five webinars that introduce various government statistical programs and products.

This year, the institute has added a new webinar titled “Registry of Cases of Alzheimer’s Disease, Huntington’s Disease and other Dementias by Department of Health Personnel.” This session will cover legislative and organizational updates, data collection methods and future plans for the registry.

The online courses are free for public servants, while the webinars are open to the public at no cost. Public servants need approval from their supervisor to attend the workshops, which are aimed at those managing statistical information.

“With these courses, we seek to strengthen the capabilities of public servants in the analysis and presentation of data, key tools for informed decision-making in the government sector,” said Francisco Pesante, statistical projects manager for the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics.

Those interested in learning more about the courses, start dates and enrollment may click on this link. Participants who complete the workshops will receive a certificate with a digital badge.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

LaSalle Academia to offer free courses and professionals certifications
Contributor August 25, 2023
UPR Bayamón will train Dept. of Education teachers
Contributor March 18, 2022
Boston Scientific to sponsor free business devel. course for 10 local co.’s
Contributor October 22, 2019
Techno Inventors offers free tech courses for children, youth, adults
Contributor January 17, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

Exporting is the right strategy for companies, as it exponentially increases their customer base and is beneficial for Puerto Rico due to all the sales generated throughout the world — capital that returns to the island.
— Manuel Cidre, secretary, Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce

Related Stories

LaSalle Academia to offer free courses and professionals certifications
UPR Bayamón will train Dept. of Education teachers
Boston Scientific to sponsor free business devel. course for 10 local co.’s
Techno Inventors offers free tech courses for children, youth, adults
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.