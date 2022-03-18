Type to search

UPR Bayamón will train Dept. of Education teachers

Contributor March 18, 2022
As part of the program, sequential courses will be offered that require the approval of 18 credits at the undergraduate level.

The University of Puerto Rico-Bayamón Campus, through its Extended University division, and the departments of Instruction and Physical Education, announced their offer of courses with academic credit for the second phase of the Accelerated Professionalization Program (PADE, in Spanish) for teachers.

The deadline to pre-register for the PADE program, which is free of charge, is March 21. The initiative aims to provide recertification and professional development of teachers of the Puerto Rico Department of Education, in five specialty areas.

They are: Preschool Education Teacher; Early Education Teacher: Primary Elementary Level K-3; Early Education Teacher: Elementary Level 4th-6th; K-12 Physical Education Teacher; and Adapted Physical Education Teacher.

“We urge all interested teachers to take advantage of this great opportunity, free of charge, where with the approval of these 18 credits in each sequential, the participants will strengthen their professional knowledge and skills, which will expand their job opportunities,” said the Assistant Dean at the UPR-Bayamón, Carlos Rosado.

“All courses are offered by specialized professors, with extensive experience in university teaching,” said Rosado.

Interested teachers must register through this website.

