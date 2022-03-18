USDA opens technical assistance grants cycle to support rural community facilities

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The US Department of Agriculture is accepting applications through May 23, to provide funding to help rural communities expand their capacity to access financial resources to support the construction or upgrade of essential community facilities.

The funding is being made available under the Community Facilities Technical Assistance and Training Grant program, said Luis R. García, acting state director for USDA Rural Development Puerto Rico.

The grants allow eligible public entities as well as private and nonprofit organizations to provide technical assistance and training to help grantees identify and plan for community facility needs in their area. Once these needs are pinpointed, the grantee can seek additional public and private financial resources.

In the past, entities such as Foundation for Puerto Rico, Sila María Calderón Foundation, Pathstone Corporation, Centros Sor Isolina Ferre, and the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez Campus have received these types of grants to help disadvantage rural communities.

Any paper applications must be postmarked, and mailed, shipped, or sent overnight by 4 p.m. local time on May 26, 2022.