Type to search

Featured Government

Puerto Rico to get $4.3M from McKinsey & Co. opioid case settlement

Contributor February 5, 2021
Share
Puerto Rico was included, along with 47 states in the $573 million agreement with McKinsey & Company for its role in "driving" the opioid epidemic with Purdue Pharma. (Credit: Jon Anders Wiken | Dreamstime.com)

The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico is among 47 states, the District of Columbia, and four territories that will split $573 million from that consulting firm McKinsey & Co. entered into to settle claims that it “fueled” the country’s opioid crisis.

Puerto Rico will get a little more than $4.3 million, said Justice Secretary Domingo Emanuelli, who joined a coalition of his peers from the states and territories.

Puerto Rico’s share is after paying associated costs, and will be used to address problems caused by opioid abuse, he said. This is the first agreement that results in a substantial payment to states to address the epidemic.

The lawsuit that was filed details how McKinsey advised Purdue to maximize profits from its opioid products, including targeting high-volume opioid prescribers, using direct messages for physicians to prescribe OxyContin to more patients, and circumventing pharmacy restrictions to deliver high dose prescriptions.

“The opioid epidemic has caused considerable damage to individuals and communities in Puerto Rico. As a consequence, Puerto Rican citizens have died,” the Puerto Rico Justice Department said in a statement.

“Economically, they have created considerable costs for Puerto Rico in the form of health care, child welfare, criminal justice, and many other programs necessary to reduce the epidemic,” it stated.

The agency, through its Office of Monopolistic Affairs, continues to investigate and litigate against other companies that are also responsible for the opioid epidemic that has caused the loss of life, said Emanuelli, adding that he “will spare no effort in bringing all those responsible to justice.”

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Aireko fined $1.5M for Clean Air Act violations in PR
Contributor August 17, 2017
U.S. gov’t to decide by Oct. 6 if it will defend PROMESA
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez August 17, 2017
Bahía Salinas Beach Hotel faces room tax evasion charge
Contributor June 20, 2017
Puerto Rico Justice Dept. files complaint against Econo
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 17, 2013

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Aireko fined $1.5M for Clean Air Act violations in PR
U.S. gov’t to decide by Oct. 6 if it will defend PROMESA
Bahía Salinas Beach Hotel faces room tax evasion charge
Puerto Rico Justice Dept. files complaint against Econo
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.