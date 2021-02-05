Chick-fil-A partners with mall operator Site Centers for 1st restaurants in Puerto Rico

The company plans to open 10-15 restaurants in Puerto Rico over the next five years.

Chick-fil-A announced it has selected Site Centers, which operates the RVI shopping centers, as the home for the first round of openings of its new restaurants in Puerto Rico.

“When Chick-fil-A first considered expanding to Puerto Rico, they quickly determined that Plaza del Sol in Bayamón and Plaza Escorial in Carolina were the perfect locations. Both leases have been signed and we continue to work on additional locations in our portfolio,” said Marielle de la Hoz, senior director of leasing.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Chick-fil-A to Puerto Rico and to Centros Comerciales RVI,” de la Hoz said.

The opening of the Plaza del Sol establishment is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021 and Plaza Escorial’s restaurant for the first quarter of 2022, the company said.

Word of the Atlanta-based chain’s plans to enter the local market broke in November 2019, when the company filed a request to register the brand locally, as this media outlet first reported.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.