Puerto Rico to host RefriAméricas Expo & Congress

The event will include about 100 exhibitors.

For the first time in Puerto Rico, the RefriAméricas Expo & Congress 2023, the largest event in refrigeration for the air conditioning, ventilation and refrigeration (HVAC/R) industries, with representation from various countries, will be held.

RefriAméricas has been successfully held in Miami, Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica, and this time, the event will be held on the island to offer conferences, workshops and demonstrations for industry professionals and the general public.

The congress will take place July 26-27 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center. On July 26, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on July 27, it will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Conferences on refrigeration, air conditioning, decarbonization and the future of the industry worldwide will be offered. About 100 exhibitors will present their equipment and alternatives “for consumers on a personal and commercial level.”

The topic of air conditioning is of “extreme importance” in daily life. It provides comfort in residential and commercial spaces, while refrigeration guarantees the preservation of food, medicines, research and temperature control that help and protect human life.

“After holding the event in Panama, Costa Rica and Miami, RefriAméricas comes to Puerto Rico mainly due to its developing economy, feeling very welcome by the hospitality of Puerto Ricans,” said Max Jaramillo, show director of RefriAméricas. “We want to strengthen the presence of our event in the Caribbean. We are confident that we will do very well in San Juan and then return to Miami in 2024 to celebrate the 20 years of RefriAméricas.”

Fabio Giraldo, project manager of RefriAméricas, noted, “It is very gratifying for us to see the response we have received in Puerto Rico, with the acceptance of the entire local and foreign industry for RefriAméricas.”

“Choosing this country to hold the HVAC/R fair was not random; it involved years of analyzing behaviors and growth throughout the Caribbean region,” Giraldo said.

The executive further noted that “being inclusive with the region generated great interest, and now we are very happy to welcome a significant number of visitors and exhibitors to the fair. We will surely have an unforgettable week to share with our business partners and friends from this incredible HVAC/R industry.”

The main speaker at the event will be engineer Karine Leblanc, who discuss “How to be a human in a technical world,” delving into the importance of skills to develop technical knowledge and become a comprehensive professional in the industry.

In addition, the program of activities will offer a panel called “The challenge of designing and executing HVAC/R projects in the 21st century,” which will be composed of the finalists of the CALA Award, which will reward last year’s “Best HVAC/R Project.”

To support the different topics of interest in the industry, speakers from the mainland U.S., Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Chile and Peru will be present. It also has the support of an advisory committee composed of Yesenia Rector, director of the International Institute of Ammonia Refrigeration (IIAR) in the U.S.; Carlos Grinberg, consultant from Argentina; and Darío Ibargüengoitia, an expert in sustainability.

The general public is invited to participate in the conferences, as well as contractor engineers, HVAC/R system installers, and students of professional and technical careers in mechanical, industrial and construction engineering.