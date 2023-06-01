Type to search

In-Brief

Puerto Rico’s economic resurgence topic of upcoming workshop in Miami

Contributor June 1, 2023
Banesco USA announced it will be hosting author Adam Greenfader for a discussion on his recently released book, “Why Puerto Rico Now: A Masterplan for Resurgence, Resiliency, and Long-Term Economic Growth.”

The event will take place at the new Banesco USA Headquarters in Doral, Florida on June 15, at 5:30 p.m.

Greenfader’s new book is inspired by his personal experience of enduring climate-related tragedies. The timing of the book launch coincided with the five-year anniversary of hurricanes Irma and María.

In “Why Puerto Rico Now,” he emphasizes the urgent need for new approaches to rebuilding Puerto Rico and creating a sustainable economic model that will benefit future generations. With 25 years of firsthand experience in more than $1 billion invested in residential, hospitality and commercial developments on the island, Greenfader is a “passionate advocate for Puerto Rico.”

He actively organizes investment events, online seminars and promotional publications to support the island.

“Why Puerto Rico Now” is aimed at the three million Puerto Ricans residing on the island and the five million living off-island, particularly in Florida, New York and New Jersey. His book will also be of great interest to individuals and companies considering Puerto Rico as a place to invest, live or contribute to its long-term economic growth.

During the upcoming workshop, Greenfader and Rodrick Miller, CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, will come together for a discussion at the Banesco headquarters. Miller is the former head of Invest Puerto Rico.

Their discussion will delve into several topics that hold significant interest for attendees, including opportunities in finance, real estate, fintech and other related subjects.

During the event, Greenfader and Miller will explore the potential avenues for growth and development within these sectors. They will share their insights and expertise, offering their perspectives on the current landscape and prospects. 

By bringing together industry leaders and facilitating an open dialogue, Banesco USA aims to support the exchange of ideas, spark innovation and foster collaboration, stated the institution, which has a presence in Puerto Rico.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
