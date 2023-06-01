Type to search

Public Relations Assoc. to host influencer marketing workshop

June 1, 2023
The workshop will feature the participation of field experts Deliana Olmo, founder and president of DOT Communications and Magnet, an agency focused on influencer marketing, and Héctor Fabre, team leader of the same agency and expert in influencer marketing strategies.

The Puerto Rico Public Relations Association (ARPR, in Spanish) will host a virtual “Influencer Marketing” workshop on June 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through the Zoom platform.

“The figure of the influencer has recently been in the news due to questionable practices on the part of some,” said the ARPR’s Education Committee director, Dayani Centeno.

“The truth is that this figure can be a great ally in public relations strategies guided by ethics and communication objectives. The purpose of the workshop is to have the criteria and tools to adequately align this resource in our work,” she said.

During the workshop, attendees will have the opportunity to gain practical knowledge and proven strategies to build strong relationships with influencers, optimize their influencer marketing campaigns, and get significant results. In addition, one of the main topics that will be addressed will be negotiation and effective management of influencers.

“From the aspect of communications and public relations, understanding influencer marketing is no longer a trend, it is a responsibility to guide the process so that it is complete, transparent and promotes the well-being of all parties,” said Olmo.

The workshop is aimed at marketing and public relations professionals, entrepreneurs, communications students, and anyone interested in expanding their knowledge in influencer marketing.

