3 cruise ships dock in San Juan, injecting $1.3M into Puerto Rico economy

The Carnival Celebration, MSC Seascape, and Norwegian Getaway at the docks of Old San Juan.

The arrival of 14,301 passengers aboard cruise ships Carnival Celebration, MSC Seascape and Norwegian Getaway at the docks of Old San Juan will generate more than $1.3 million for the island’s economy, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. confirmed.

“In the past 11 months, we have seen an accelerated and almost total recovery of the cruise market, with the arrival of more than 10 new vessels, the reactivation of the Port of Ponce as a tourist stop and the inclusion of ports on the island in itineraries of new ships such as MSC World America, among other advances,” said Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado-Santiago.

As part of the efforts to continue increasing the number of cruise passengers and the quality of their experience on the island, the agency is coordinating training sessions with the firm Aquila for tour operators and people who work directly with cruise industry visitors.

“The continuous arrival of cruise ships certainly strengthens the local economy, makes it evident that our port continues to be one of the favorite destinations of cruise passengers, reflects the effectiveness of our work plan with the Tourism Co., and represents a vote of confidence of the cruise lines,” said Puerto Rico Ports Authority Executive Director Joel Pizá.

The international certifications of Aquila’s Center for Cruise Excellence are designed specifically for personnel working in tourist ports, docks and information centers, as well as for tour guides, drivers and businesses in product development and services, among others.

These trainings are an integral part of the Quality-of-Service program that the Tourism Co. will soon launch, called “Puerto Rico Sí — Calidad de Servicio 100 x 35,” which aims to raise the competitiveness of the destination by ensuring high levels of satisfaction among tourists.

“The preparation and training of partners from all sectors of the tourism industry is a vital element to promote the increase in quality and satisfaction of all who visit Puerto Rico,” said Mercado.

“Strategies like this provide the staff that represents us as a tourist destination with the necessary skills to offer first-class service to cruise passengers, and we are confident that these trainings will result in more ship visits and a greater boost and contribution to local economic activity,” said Mercado.