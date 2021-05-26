FCCA cruise conference to return to Puerto Rico after pandemic hiatus

All conference participants will have access to workshops led by cruise executives and stakeholders, along with opportunities to meet with cruise executives during networking functions throughout the event.

The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association announced that the FCCA Cruise Conference – the only official cruise conference representing the Caribbean, Mexico and Central and South America – will return to San Juan next year.

Taking place from June 1-3, 2022, the event will feature a reworked agenda with a focus on one-on-one meetings and expanded networking opportunities with high-level executives from FCCA member cruise lines, which represent more than 90% of global ocean cruising capacity.

“We, along with our member line executives and partners around the region, are ecstatic to return to Puerto Rico for the FCCA Cruise Conference in 2022,” said Michele Paige, president of the FCCA.

“This return displays the long-standing relationship we have had with the destination and the ability to constantly grow together, which is truly what the event is all about, so this will be the perfect place and time to gather our partners to develop mutual understanding and success,” she said.

All conference participants will have access to workshops led by cruise executives and stakeholders, along with opportunities to meet with cruise executives during networking functions throughout the event.

The event will take place at the Convention District in the Miramar sector of San Juan.

“As one of the first destinations in the world to implement a health and safety program specifically designed for the tourism industry, the island is well prepared to host international events and conventions such as this one,” said Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Santiago.

“Next year’s meeting is especially important and noteworthy as it will provide both an excellent opportunity to discuss strategic plans to strengthen global cruise industry operations, and the ideal forum to forge public and private sector collaborative alliances after the unprecedented impact of the global pandemic on the travel and tourism industry,” he said.

These networking opportunities, as well as one-on-one meetings, will benefit from an expanded focus through the FCCA Cruise Conference’s new format being established this year, while building on the past successes of the event in Puerto Rico in 2016, 2018 and 2019, including the record attendance of member lines’ presidents and above, as well as the most meetings ever in 2019, the trade group said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.