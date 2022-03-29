Ports Authority hires firm to design infrastructure upgrade at Old San Juan cruise ship docks

The mega-cruise ships that are expected to dock have a passenger capacity that fluctuates between 2,770 and 5,000.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority awarded a contract to Puerto Rican firm Integra Group Design to propose a model to renew the infrastructure — including a new mooring system and fenders for cruise ships — at Old San Juan’s Piers 1 and 4 in anticipation of the next high season, agency Executive Director Joel Pizá said.

The consulting firm was hired to improve the level of quality of services offered at the cruise ship piers, he said. The design should be finished this summer and will immediately go up for bid, so that the system will be implemented in November 2022, Pizá said.

“Through this contract, we have directed significant improvements to meet the needs of the new generation of mega cruises from the main lines that use Pier 1 and Pier 4, including Virgin Voyages, Norwegian and Carnival,” Pizá said.

“This action will allow us to provide in November a better service to the lines that use these port facilities. Among them, services related to the structural capacity and docking of ships, such as mooring points, fenders, passenger gangways and other miscellaneous repairs,” he said.

“Each visit to the Port of San Juan has the effect of preserving jobs and multiplying the commercial activity of Old San Juan, the hotel industry, transporters, excursionists and the Authority’s own income,” he said.