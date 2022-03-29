Puerto Rico P3 Authority gets ‘Organization of the Year’ nod

P3 Authority Executive Director Fermín Fontanés-Gómez.

The Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3A) was presented with the Organization of the Year – Public Sector award at the P3 Awards 2021 international awards ceremony, the agency announced.

The entity was also a finalist in three other categories, including Project of the Year – Utilities for the public-private partnership (P3) project for the transformation of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (PREPA) Transmission and Distribution system; and Project of the Year – Transportation for the P3 project for the transformation of the maritime transportation system of the Puerto Rico Maritime Transportation Authority.

Fermín Fontanés-Gómez, executive director of the P3A, was also recognized as a finalist in the Person of the Year category, alongside a selected group of top executives with a track record in leading large-scale projects in the P3 industry.

“Our goal at the P3A is to continue to transform and improve the island’s infrastructure and public services to improve the quality of life for the people, and foster the economic development of Puerto Rico,” he said.

“We have completed important transactions, in a complicated and unprecedented fiscal situation. We’re honored to have been selected as the recipient of this award because it validates our continuous work and the multiple public-private partnerships projects developed on the island,” he said.

Annually, the P3 Awards bring together public and private entities involved in P3 projects throughout the Americas. This is the largest event that recognizes the performance of public and private sectors in PPP projects in the areas of social infrastructure, utilities, transportation, and others.