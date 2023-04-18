Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas shifts port of call to San Juan

Royal Caribbean International’s Anthem of the Seas (Screen capture of www.royalcaribbeanincentives.com)

As cruise lines continue to modify their itineraries, the Puerto Rico capital’s port will see a variety of new vessels. Most recently, Royal Caribbean International’s Anthem of the Seas altered its Jan. 18, 2024, sailing, replacing a stop in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, with San Juan.

An email sent to guests explained that the change was made “to maintain a safe and comfortable speed along our journey.” The new San Juan port time for the passengers is 4 p.m. – 11 p.m., limiting beach excursions and tours.

Cruisehive.com reports that the 4,905-passenger vessel has experienced several itinerary alterations, including shortened port times and ports of call being replaced with sea days. For example, the Jan. 29, 2024, departure, also an 11-night roundtrip sailing from New York, has dropped Puerto Plata without a substitute port, and changed port times for all destinations.

Adjustments have also been made to two June 2023 sailings and one in early March. Although no detailed explanation has been provided for the numerous changes, recent itinerary modifications have been attributed to “engine issues” affecting the ship’s top speed.

Meanwhile, two brand new ships, Norwegian Viva and Virgin’s Brilliant Lady, are set to sail from San Juan during the winter 2023-2024 season, Cruise Industry News reports. San Juan will also serve as homeport for Jewel of the Seas, Viking Sea and Disney Dream.

The Norwegian Viva and Virgin’s Brilliant Lady will offer week-long cruises throughout the Southern and Eastern Caribbean. Jewel of the Seas will provide seven-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean, while Viking Sea will feature 10-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean as well as 12-night, one-way cruises to Brazil. The Disney Dream will operate a six-night repositioning cruise from New York and a seven-night cruise to Aruba, Curaçao, St. Kitts and St. John’s.

In addition to these vessels, other ships slated to sail from San Juan during the winter season include Explora I, Silver Nova, SeaDream I, Seven Seas Splendor, and Disney Magic.