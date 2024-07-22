Pichea App to launch Pichea TV with influencers in August

A recording of Pichea TV, which will feature influencers.

The app, featuring 350 businesses and services, aims to expand to Florida, New York and Texas.

Starting in August, Pichea App will launch Pichea TV, a collaboration with more than 15 influencers who will visit businesses in Puerto Rico and record videos, according to Pichea App LLC founder and CEO John Paul Mestre-Valedon said in an interview with News is my Business.

The Pichea App is designed to highlight local businesses including e-commerce platforms, while promoting local tourist attractions and new products, reflecting the “Boricua and Latino” culture, he explained.

The app, created in 2021, emerged during the pandemic to help people find service providers. It currently features 350 businesses, services, deals, events and tourist attractions, including Airbnbs on the island.

“There are many [other] apps, and I wanted to ensure the app had everything,” Mestre-Valedon said. “My app is different from other apps because they are different platforms; in this one, you get everything in one app.”

Mestre-Valedon said he invested about $100,000 in the initial development of the app. Some of the new developments include an increased number of email blasts and additional businesses joining the app.

Pichea TV, however, “is going to be a television channel,” he emphasized. “We have a health program, a sports program, interviews with local athletes, and they sit down … and talk about different things. We will also have CEO podcasts, in which we interview local CEOs and [they] work with an influencer for a day at a business … showcasing the business.”

Mestre-Valedon said he plans to expand to Florida, New York and Texas, “so when people visit there, they can find Puerto Rican and Latin American businesses.”

The app also offers local news, “keeping users informed about the most relevant events and news in their neighborhood,” from “last-minute events to top local services,” he noted.

From its office in Guaynabo, the company continuously updates the app’s Marketplace section to assist users in finding services, making reservations, locating local events and accessing classified ads.

“Our mission is to provide fast and reliable services that improve the lives of Puerto Ricans. We want to be more than an application; we want to be an ally in your daily life, making everyday tasks easier and helping you discover the best of Puerto Rico,” Mestre-Valedon said.

Once registered, businesses and service providers can manage and edit menus, orders, coupons, events, photos and business information through the portal and the app.