Type to search

In-Brief

Proyecto Nacer offers workshops on family entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff August 14, 2024
A mother learns how to decorate cupcakes in a kitchen at Proyecto Nacer facilities in Bayamón. (Credit: Gianfranco Gaglione / Captiva Digital Media)

The six-part series is designed to provide tools for economic independence.

The Proyecto Nacer family service center is launching six virtual workshops designed to “promote and disseminate” entrepreneurship development in Puerto Rican families through its ComUnidad Platform. 

These workshops aim to motivate participants to enroll in formal entrepreneurship courses that can increase income, improve self-management skills and promote economic freedom for their families.

The series will cover topics for developing entrepreneurship and employability in Puerto Rico. These include effective fundraising strategies via social media, creating compelling stories to motivate donors and training entrepreneurial mothers to sell products online using e-commerce platforms. 

Additionally, micro-enterprises will learn how to generate and strengthen their brand presence on social networks.

“Our goal is to empower Puerto Rican families, providing them with the necessary tools to self-manage, reduce economic stress and improve their quality of life through entrepreneurship and continuing education,” said Proyecto Nacer CEO Anayra Túa.

The workshops will also prepare young people for job interviews, emphasizing the importance of presentation and nonverbal communication. Soft skills for job success will be developed, alongside practical do-it-yourself and home maintenance practices to promote self-management within the community.

Renowned professionals in their respective fields will lead the workshops, which will take place virtually from Aug. 19-21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“These workshops not only provide practical and valuable knowledge for entrepreneurship and self-management but also foster a culture of economic independence and personal development in our communities,” Túa added. “By empowering families with these tools, we are investing in a stronger and more self-sufficient future for Puerto Rico.”

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico Tourism Co. hosts 2nd Sustainable Tourism Leaders Meeting
NIMB Staff January 19, 2024
Op-Ed: Debrand the brand
Contributor August 18, 2022
Experts in branding, economy say DMO is failing in its goals to promote P.R.
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez May 8, 2019
Discover Puerto Rico names 2 off-island firms to lead tourism branding, marketing
Contributor October 11, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPONSORED QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Quote of the Week sponsor.

“Once legislation is passed to ensure that these new revenues stay in Puerto Rico, the next question is how and where that money will be invested. The alternatives for using the funds generated by the GMT are vast, as vast as our imaginations allow.”

Related Stories

Puerto Rico Tourism Co. hosts 2nd Sustainable Tourism Leaders Meeting
Op-Ed: Debrand the brand
Experts in branding, economy say DMO is failing in its goals to promote P.R.
Discover Puerto Rico names 2 off-island firms to lead tourism branding, marketing
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.