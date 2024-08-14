Proyecto Nacer offers workshops on family entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

A mother learns how to decorate cupcakes in a kitchen at Proyecto Nacer facilities in Bayamón. (Credit: Gianfranco Gaglione / Captiva Digital Media)

The six-part series is designed to provide tools for economic independence.

The Proyecto Nacer family service center is launching six virtual workshops designed to “promote and disseminate” entrepreneurship development in Puerto Rican families through its ComUnidad Platform.

These workshops aim to motivate participants to enroll in formal entrepreneurship courses that can increase income, improve self-management skills and promote economic freedom for their families.

The series will cover topics for developing entrepreneurship and employability in Puerto Rico. These include effective fundraising strategies via social media, creating compelling stories to motivate donors and training entrepreneurial mothers to sell products online using e-commerce platforms.

Additionally, micro-enterprises will learn how to generate and strengthen their brand presence on social networks.

“Our goal is to empower Puerto Rican families, providing them with the necessary tools to self-manage, reduce economic stress and improve their quality of life through entrepreneurship and continuing education,” said Proyecto Nacer CEO Anayra Túa.

The workshops will also prepare young people for job interviews, emphasizing the importance of presentation and nonverbal communication. Soft skills for job success will be developed, alongside practical do-it-yourself and home maintenance practices to promote self-management within the community.

Renowned professionals in their respective fields will lead the workshops, which will take place virtually from Aug. 19-21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“These workshops not only provide practical and valuable knowledge for entrepreneurship and self-management but also foster a culture of economic independence and personal development in our communities,” Túa added. “By empowering families with these tools, we are investing in a stronger and more self-sufficient future for Puerto Rico.”