Vista Bahía Hotel in Salinas holds fair for up to 50 jobs

The Vista Bahía Hotel in Salinas

Vista Bahía Hotel in Salinas has announced that it is holding a recruitment fair in which it seeks to fill up vacant job posts with new employees. The hotel held the first fair on Wednesday and it will continue on with its recruitment fair today (Thursday) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its facilities located in the Playita neighborhood in Salinas to fill 50 available positions.

Workers interested in joining the hotel’s team should visit the job fair with their printed resume. The available positions include waiters, hosts, runners, bussers, cooks and kitchen helpers.

In a press release, the hotel’s operations manager, Yolmarie Ortíz, highlighted that “recognizing the value and commitment of our employees, we offer competitive salaries ranging from $9.50 to $11 per hour. In the case of waiters, they receive a salary higher than the one required by law, in addition to tips generated by their excellent service.”

Ortíz added that in addition to competitive salaries, the hotel offers “various fringe benefits, including a Christmas bonus, productivity and customer service excellence trips, and growth and development opportunities within the company, allowing our employees to reach their full professional potential.”

“At Hotel Vista Bahía, we take pride in offering an exceptional experience to our guests, and that is only possible thanks to the talent and dedication of our team. We are looking for motivated and passionate candidates who want to be part of our great hotel family,” Ortíz concluded.