Puerto Rico’s shrinking student population tests higher education

Puerto Rico’s higher education landscape is shifting amid declining enrollment and changing educational preferences. (Credit: Sarinya Pinngam | Dreamstime.com)

Report finds that declining enrollment, shifting academic preferences and financial challenges force institutions to adapt.

The ongoing demographic shift in Puerto Rico is having profound effects on the island’s education system, particularly in higher education, according to the “Changes and Challenges in the Student Population of Puerto Rico — Effects on Higher Education” report released by the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics.

The study highlights significant declines in student enrollment, changing preferences in academic fields, and growing challenges for institutions adapting to shifting demographics. The executive director of the Institute of Statistics, Orville Disdier, presented the findings at the Association of Private Education (AEP) of Puerto Rico’s Educational Congress 2025 held last week.

Disdier noted that Puerto Rico’s total population has declined 16.3% over the past two decades, leading to fewer students in schools and universities. Public school enrollment for the 2024-2025 academic year stands at 234,819 students, a number that continues to shrink.

At the post-secondary level, universities are experiencing significant enrollment declines. University-level enrollment has been decreasing since 2010, with projections indicating further drops in the coming years.

The study predicts that fewer than 110,000 students will enroll in local colleges in the 2025-2026 academic year, with 60% of students in Puerto Rico’s universities being women.

The shrinking younger population and increased migration rates are key contributors to this trend, forcing institutions to rethink their academic offerings and financial sustainability, according to the report.

Shifting educational preferences

Along with declining enrollment, students are gravitating toward different fields of study. There is rising demand for technology, health care and business-related programs, while traditional liberal arts and humanities degrees have seen decreased interest. This reflects a broader trend of students prioritizing degrees with clearer job prospects in a competitive labor market.

“By 2050, higher education must focus on promoting the well-being of Planet Earth, contributing to social and economic development, and connecting the higher education ecosystem,” Disdier said.

Financial concerns are also shaping students’ higher education decisions. Rising tuition costs and increasing student debt burdens have made affordability a primary consideration. This is particularly significant in Puerto Rico, where 63.4% of students under 18 live in households receiving public assistance, limiting their access to higher education.

The report also highlights concerning trends in student performance, particularly in math and reading proficiency. Standardized test scores from public schools indicate a decline in academic achievement, which could have long-term consequences for the island’s workforce. Lower proficiency rates may limit students’ ability to pursue higher education and compete in a knowledge-driven economy.

Additionally, there has been a significant increase in young people entering the workforce earlier, particularly in the food and beverage sector. While this shift may ease short-term financial struggles, it raises concerns about whether these students will complete higher education or pursue long-term career advancement.