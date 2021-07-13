RB’s Puerto Rico opens 1st local Arby’s restaurant in Cayey

Company officials refrained from revealing the investment made in the new 2,600 square-foot restaurant that will feature Arby’s iconic sandwiches, wraps, sides, and shakes.

Local franchisee RB’s Puerto Rico officially opened the first Arby’s— a US-based drive-thru sandwich chain — on the island, in the mountain town of Cayey, where it is generating 40 new jobs.

Company officials refrained from revealing the investment made in the new 2,600 square-foot restaurant that will feature Arby’s iconic sandwiches, wraps, sides, and shakes. The brand is launching a new breakfast menu exclusive to Puerto Rico.

“As we accelerate global growth for the Arby’s brand, we’re excited to introduce our high-quality, fast-crafted meat sandwiches to new guests in Puerto Rico,” said Michael Haley, President of Inspire Brands, which markets the chain.

“Working alongside a strong restaurant developer and operator in RB’s Puerto Rico, I’m excited about the long-term growth potential for Arby’s across the island,” he said.

RB’s Puerto Rico is a division of Frans Global Corp., a developer and operator of franchise brands. In addition to Arby’s, Frans Global owns Taco Maker, a Mexican quick-service brand with 75 franchised restaurants located across Puerto Rico and Florida.

The company is also the master franchisee for Marco’s Pizza in Puerto Rico, where it currently operates 45 units.

“Arby’s is a distinctive, fan-favorite brand and an ideal addition to our portfolio of restaurants,” said Carlos Budet, president of RB’s Puerto Rico. “Leveraging local consumer insights and the brand’s culinary expertise, we have carefully crafted a menu that reflects both Arby’s passion for meats and Puerto Rican flavors, and I’m confident our guests will enjoy the result.”

This is the second go-round for Arby’s in Puerto Rico, which in the 1990’s had a location in Plaza Las Américas. At present, there are 28 confirmed franchisees in Puerto Rico, where some 50 restaurants are expected to open.

The second location is currently under construction at the San Patricio Plaza retail district, where Taco Bell was once located.

Arby’s menu for Puerto Rico menu includes 22 of its signature meaty sandwiches, such as slow roasted roast beef, 100% breast meat turkey, slow smoked brisket, sweet and smoky pork, as well as roasted and crispy Chicken. The “Triple Cheese Turkey BLT” and the “Pulled Pork” sandwiches are currently only available at Arby’s restaurants in Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Exclusive to the island is an all-new breakfast lineup featuring 12 items, including criollo sandwiches, toasted sandwiches, and breakfast platters.

Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.