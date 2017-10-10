Liberty rebuilding fiber ring in western, southern flanks

Liberty Puerto Rico has made progress in the reconstruction of its fiber ring in the Western zone, completing the ring between Aguadilla and Mayaguez; and advancing in work between Mayaguez and San Germán, company officials said Tuesday.

In the Southern zone, Liberty is working on fiber ring segments between Ponce and San Germán and Ponce and Santa Isabel. Brigades completed repair work on the ring that lies between Levittown and Vega Baja and on to Caguas.

Another segment almost complete is Caguas to Humacao, the company confirmed.

Liberty had already completed work on the ring lines that connect Hato Rey with Luquillo, Caguas and Levittown. In addition, the company is verifying equipment to speed up service reestablishment once areas are powered up, so services can be restored as soon as possible.

“The main part of the job that we are doing right now may not be visible immediately to our customers, but it is crucial to reach the part of our infrastructure that goes into their homes,” said Naji Khoury, president of Liberty Puerto Rico.

“This work is the foundation; once these repairs are completed, we can repair lines and connections so customers can enjoy their services as soon as possible,” he explained

Liberty also announced that, in addition to its Customer Service Center in Hato Rey, the one in Luquillo is also operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drive-thru at the Liberty Tower center is already operational.

The company also reaffirmed it will give customers an automatic credit for the time they remain without service due to Hurricane María, starting on Sept. 20 to the date customers receive the company’s services again. Customers who lost service during Hurricane Irma will be able to choose which type of compensation they want once Liberty reactivates the compensation page at Mi.LibertyPR.com.

“Customers don’t need to contact Liberty for the credit. While they remain without service, the credit will continue to be applied to future bills,” Khoury added. “Regarding the time they remained without service due to Hurricane Irma we will communicate via email the reactivation of the compensation page on our website, where they can select the compensation they prefer.”

Meanwhile, Liberty has continued to activate free high-speed WiFi spots. As service is restored, the company will add new WiFi spots throughout the entire island.

The spots that are currently available are: Bahía Urbana in San Juan from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., West Marine in Hato Rey from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the area in front of Liberty’s Customer Service Center in Luquillo which operates 24 hours a day and the Food Court at #268 Ponce de Leon Ave. in Hato Rey from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The company opened a new hotspot in front of the Liberty Tower Customer Service Center, 24 hours a day, with tent and chairs during hours of operation of the store, which opens from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.