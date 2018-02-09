T-Mobile CEO recognizes P.R. recovery, reaffirms long-term commitment

T-Mobile CEO John Legere recognized and reiterated the carrier’s commitment to Puerto Rico’s recovery after Hurricane María during the presentation of the company’s quarterly financial results.

The executive spoke of the financial impact of last year’s hurricane and took the opportunity to congratulate Puerto Rico for its “outstanding performance.”

“I want to take a moment to commend our teams for the recovery efforts. Puerto Rico was hit particularly hard and I had the chance to visit the Island to witness the situation first hand in December,” he said.

“While the recovery of the island still has a long way to go, T-Mobile’s business recovery has been nothing short of remarkable. Today, 97 percent of our cell sites are back on air, 86 percent of our stores are open,” said Legere.

“In December, our stores in Puerto Rico had their best month on record. There still a lot of work to do, but I couldn’t be prouder of what the team in Puerto Rico has accomplished, and we will continue our own recovery efforts and are committed to do what we can to help the island fully recover,” said Legere to the financial community who participated in the presentation.

Meanwhile, Jorge Martel, vice president and general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico, said “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved as a company, we are fortunate to have the support of a solid company and a team highly committed to our employees, our clients and with Puerto Rico.”

“The results are the product of this effort and we will not stop. Thanks to the commitment of our employees, business partners and the loyalty of our customers, we are already seeing very positive results, something that is being translated into job creation and even more investment in the expansion of our network and in new technologies,” he added.

“T-Mobile Puerto Rico closed 2017 with positive results experiencing a growth of more than 10 percent of customers vs. 2016, and the highest loyalty levels in the history of the company, as well as doubling its business client base,” Martel said.

“Our customer service operation and the call center are already operating 24/7,” he added.

The carrier confirmed that it will continue investing with its expansion plan of its 4G LTE network and that it will launch new technologies this year.

In addition, T-Mobile confirmed the creation of more than 160 new jobs in different areas of sales and service.